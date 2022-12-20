Obituary: Kemp, Wannetta M. (Owens)

Wannetta M. (Owens) Kemp, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Worthington Manor Care Center. She was born on September 28, 1935, at Henrietta, Calhoun County, the eldest daughter of Willis W. and Eva M. Bower Owens.

Wannetta is survived by her husband, James H. “Tom” Kemp, who she met in high school both fell in love with each other and had over 67 years of a wonderful marriage. They married on June 19, 1955, which produced a daughter, W. Kathy (Criss) Cumberledge and two grandchildren, Tom (Selena) Cumberledge and Whitney (Kevin) Archer, and three great-grandchildren, Camryn, Tyson, and Kennedy Cumberledge. Also, a sister, Yuvhon (Frank) Dotson, and several cousins.

Wannetta began her school years at a small country school called Hog Knob in Calhoun County at the end of her first-grade year; the family moved to Stumptown, Gilmer Co. due to her dad’s employment; she then started her second-grade year of school at Normantown. She completed her freshman year at Normantown High School; the family moved back to Big Bend in Calhoun Co. she then completed her sophomore year at Calhoun Co. High School. Then the family moved to Elizabeth in Wirt Co. she then started her junior year at Wirt Co. High School. She graduated with honors with the class of 1953, where she served as student body president.

Wannetta became an accomplished pianist playing for gospel quartets and singing at schools, church services, and weddings. For over 50 years, Wannetta played piano at the Elizabeth Baptist Church, where she and Tom were active members. Wannetta retired from Wirt Co. High School after serving as secretary in the principal’s office for 23 years. Actively involved in the community, Wannetta was a 50-year member of the Wirt chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star #113 and served as Worthy Matron. Wannetta adored time spent with grandchildren and family. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her memory is cherished and loved by those that knew her.

A visitation will take place 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Private family service and graveside rites will follow.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kemp family.

