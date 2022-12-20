Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.

Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.

Rod was a 1982 graduate of Harrisville High School. He retired after twenty-two years from DuPont. He had previously worked for Dils Ford, K&G Distributing, and Schwann’s. He was a Christian by faith and was a past member of the Washington Lions Club. He was a West Virginia University fan and later became an Ohio University Bobcat fan as well. Rod loved all sports and was known for yelling at and correcting the referees at both live and televised events.

In addition to his father, Rod is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Becky (Langford) Layfield; His constant companion and his “little girl” furbaby Lexi Lu; brother Ernie Layfield of Parkersburg; niece Cassidi Shoaf (Justin) of Marietta; nephew Carter Layfield of Ashville, NC; three great nieces Aviella, Hadassah, and Ellia; great nephew Judah, all of Marietta; father-in-law Joe Langford of Little Hocking; brother-in-law Danny Langford of St. Peters, Missouri; sister by love Diane Mayle, and lifetime friend Floyd Smith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his friend and mother-in-law, Wanda Langford, and his other furbabies, Maxwell, Rusty, Dexter, and Hershey.

A Celebration of his life will be held Thursday at 4:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Jeff Layfield officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 PM. Rod has requested that this be casual and that his friends and family wear the WVU colors. His final resting place will be Ocracoke, NC, a place Rod visited the last 25 years and considered his second home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and staff, Dr. F.G. Powderly and staff, and Dr. Michael McNamara with Cleveland Clinic and Marietta Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.

One of Rod’s famous quotes was, “flowers are overpriced and overrated”!, therefore Rod requested memorial donations may be made to Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 213, Little Hocking, OH 45742, or to the charity of your choice.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.