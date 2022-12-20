Obituary: Paul, Vernon Dean

Vernon Dean Paul, 56, of Lowell, passed away at 11:00 am, Monday, December 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 30, 1967, in Marietta, a son of Kenneth Grady of Marietta and the late Garnet Joseph Grady. Vernon was employed by Mole Master.

Vernon is survived by his daughter, Autumn Staker of Springfield, OH; brothers, Jason, and Bill Grady, both of Marietta; sisters, Kelly McGlaughlan, Joni Grady, and Michelle Snider, all of Marietta.

At his request, he will be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

