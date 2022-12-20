Obituary: Strickler, (Harold) Lee

(Harold) Lee Strickler, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Lee was born on September 16, 1936, in Marietta, to Harold E. and (Jennie) Irene Noland Strickler.

Lee was a member of the Lowell American Legion, Post #750, and the Marietta Elks Club.

He is survived by his partner of 45 years, Sandy Hill Strickler; father-in-law, Jack Hill, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Pat Schultheis, Janice (Larry) Pfile, and Norma (Randy) Burge; brother-in-law, Jack (Erin) Hill, Jr.; nephews, Scott (Peg) Strickler, Steve Strickler, Chuck Harris, Tom (Ellen) Harris, Rob (Danielle) Burge, Zack Hill and Trae (Amber) Hill; nieces, Jill (Jeff) Hearn, Ashlee Pfile and Rachel (Eric) Brooker; and several great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Strickler; sisters, Carol and Bettie; brother-in-law, Charlie Harris; mother-in-law, Marilyn Hill; and nephew, David Ball.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Lee’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.