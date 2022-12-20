Obituary: Strickler, (Harold) Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(Harold) Lee Strickler, 86, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, December 16, 2022, following a brief illness. Lee was born on September 16, 1936, in Marietta, to Harold E. and (Jennie) Irene Noland Strickler.

Lee was a member of the Lowell American Legion, Post #750, and the Marietta Elks Club.

He is survived by his partner of 45 years, Sandy Hill Strickler; father-in-law, Jack Hill, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Pat Schultheis, Janice (Larry) Pfile, and Norma (Randy) Burge; brother-in-law, Jack (Erin) Hill, Jr.; nephews, Scott (Peg) Strickler, Steve Strickler, Chuck Harris, Tom (Ellen) Harris, Rob (Danielle) Burge, Zack Hill and Trae (Amber) Hill; nieces, Jill (Jeff) Hearn, Ashlee Pfile and Rachel (Eric) Brooker; and several great nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene Strickler; sisters, Carol and Bettie; brother-in-law, Charlie Harris; mother-in-law, Marilyn Hill; and nephew, David Ball.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Lee’s family and offers online condolences as well as other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

