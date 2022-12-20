Obituary: Watts, Walter Dickinson “Dick”

Walter Dickinson Dick Watts Obit
Walter Dickinson Dick Watts Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Walter Dickinson “Dick” Watts, 82, of Marietta, OH., passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1940, in Huntington, WV., to the late Karl G. and Julia Dickinson Watts.

Dick was employed by the Airolite Company for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Jody Renfroe Watts, whom he married January 27, 1967, in Virginia, sons Dan Watts (Sabrina) of Dyer, IN., Jim Watts (Heather) of Cincinnati, OH., grandchildren Jolie, Amelie, Liam, Colin and Blair Watts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Judy Buchanan.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Putnam Cemetery, with a celebration of life gathering at the Harmar Tavern at 3:00 PM.

Friends are always welcome to stop by the house for a beverage and to share a memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

