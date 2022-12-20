Ohio Department of Transportation prepares for winter storm

ODOT prepares for winter weather coming this Friday
ODOT prepares for winter weather coming this Friday
By Chase Campbell
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter storm expected to hit the Mid-Ohio Valley this Friday.

ODOT Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, says their equipment was thoroughly inspected in October. And thanks to the lack of snow so far this winter, their salt barns are well stocked.

Rittenhouse says they are prepared to treat the roads as needed no matter what Friday’s weather brings.

“We’re prepared whether it’s an inch or a foot of snow. It really makes no difference,” Rittenhouse says. “We’re ready for it. Everything from our equipment to our to our people to our materials. We’re ready to go no matter what we get.”

Rittenhouse added that ODOT’s trucks would treat the roads with brine in advance of Friday’s anticipated drop in temperatures. However, rain on Thursday could limit the effectiveness of the brine treatment.

