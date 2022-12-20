OSU extension partners with Washington County Career Center to help high schools learn financial literacy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon 11th grade students from high schools throughout the county gathered to learn about financial literacy.

The program today called the real money, real world simulation gave these students real world insight on expenses they will have as they get older. Housing, child care, groceries, transportation and many more expenses were included in the students budget.

Students such as, Luke Bumgard, say that todays exercise was eye opening and helps him realize what’s to come.

“It really makes you think about stuff you wouldn’t have before like all the insurance, how much food really is, child care and having kids later might be smarter than having them earlier than some people would,” Bumgard said.

Extension educator, Bruce Zimmer, says that he believes financial literacy helps students not only today but also the future ahead of them.

“Financial literacy is really super important for not just young people but young people that are looking at careers because it helps to make their career choice based upon what their goals are. It also helps them to realize what it takes to live in the real world and that’s really the name of the program,” Zimmer said.

Zimmer added that it is hard to take a simulation into real life but he believes the students just being exposed to this knowledge will go a long way.

