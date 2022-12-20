US: Taliban release 2 Americans in ‘goodwill gesture’

FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department...
FILE - State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 2, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday.

The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters.

A senior administration official said the U.S. government was currently assisting the two, and that they would soon be reunited soon with their families. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Neither Price nor the official identified the two Americans.

The U.S. does not formally recognize Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, who took power from a U.S.-backed government after U.S. forces withdrew in 2021.

___

AP White House Correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

An arctic blast this week may bring the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years for millions.
US braces for dangerous blast of cold, wind and snow
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Report: Delays and confusion slowed Uvalde medical response
OSHA announces a fine for Silver Dollar City after an employee died at the amusement park in...
OHSA fines Silver Dollar City after employee dies at amusement park
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson