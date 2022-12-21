Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year.

And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch.

Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.

Castle Museum archaeologist, Wesley Clark says that the watch continues to grow each year and that he is glad to see continued interest in this annual gathering.

“I think there is a lot of interest in both the ancient past and the more recent historic past. And of course, Marietta is a place that’s full of historic and prehistoric sites and we have several wonderful museums. And we have quite a few people that come to town from some distance to see these things,” says Clark.

Clark says that although the group couldn’t see the sunset like in years past because of the clouds, he is excited for what next year will bring.

