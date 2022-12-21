Former Wood County teacher donates phonics tool kit to Marietta College students

MAREITTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A former Wood County teacher has donated a phonics tool kit to Marietta College education students.

Retired reading specialist Debbie DeWeeks met with education students in Dr. Raven Cromwell’s phonics class. DeWeeks taught the students how to use the Secret Stories phonics program to help kids learn to read. She also gave each student a full classroom kit, including posters, flash cards, and a teaching manual.

The Secret Stories program uses inventive stories to help kids remember the sounds of letters. Long-championed by DeWeeks, the program is now used by teachers across Wood County schools.

Neale Elementary teacher Nancy Dotson says it’s effective, and very popular with her students. “It makes them think they know something their parents don’t . . . It’s a cute little way that they can remember, because it’s fun.” Dotson added that, for the Marietta College students, having access to the Secret Stories tool kit now will prepare them well for their future careers as teachers.

The donation was made possible by the Mrs. Settle Stories Fund, which was created after DeWeek’s friend and colleague, Tara Settle, passed away in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.