Fort Frye H.S. students look at what is offered after high school
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Fort Frye high school students got a chance to look at potential pathways after high school.

Fort Frye hosted its seventh annual “We Are Fort Frye” community day.

The high school received a visit from community businesses, service organizations, military recruiters and colleges.

Officials with the event say that this is a great opportunity to give these students a foot in the door.

“You know, they say all the time, ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.’ This is an opportunity to make those connections to, ‘Oh yeah, I remember you. I saw you at community day. Oh yeah, you interned with us.’ That opens up a whole new world of possibilities for things that they can succeed and get to know people and move forward once they’re out of high school,” says

School officials say that they are thankful for the community partnerships and the engagement they have with all who attended.

