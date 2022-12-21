Law officials say how to protect children from financial sextortion

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement wants parents and many others to be mindful of their children’s online activity as financial sextortion cases continue.

According to law enforcement agencies -- such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Homeland Security -- there have been over seven thousand reports of financial sextortion of minors, resulting in three thousand victims.

Financial sextortion is the act of using explicit images of a person and attempting to get money out of them using the image as blackmail. Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force detective... Alyssa dolly says this can be prevented.

“I think if somebody’s trying to message that you have no idea who they are, or are trying to get explicit photos, block them. Tell your parents. Call us, you know. The main thing is to block them and don’t answer them,” says Dolly.

Law officials say that if someone is attempting to do this crime report it to the police immediately.

Law enforcement also says that the most common victims of this crime are boys ages 14 to 17.

