Marietta Salvation Army helps over 400 children with Angel Tree donations

WTAP News @ 11
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - On Monday, December 19, the Marietta Salvation Army began distributing food and toys to families in need as part of its Angel Tree program.

This year over 400 children will receive gifts that they might not have received if it wasn’t for the Angel Tree program. The Marietta Salvation Army also provided a Christmas dinner to each family to go along with the donations.

Community Resource Facilitator Megan Barker says she never realizes its impact when she is working leading up to Angel Tree distribution day.

”Most of these children would not have a Christmas if it weren’t for this program; we hear this from the parents themself,” Barker said. “We know that it is very important to the parents to be able to give their children Christmas.”

She said without the community constantly lending out a helping hand, donation events like Angel Tree wouldn’t be as impactful as they are.

