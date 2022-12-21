Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray

Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022.

He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan.

Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the farm in Ritchie Co. Cecil had a good sense of humor and had an answer for everything.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Annabelle Flanagan of Parkersburg; two sons Lendal Flanagan (Kelly) of Belleville WV, and Darrell Flanagan (Tonya) of Washington, WV; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and one son in law Richard Madison.

In addition to Cecil’s parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Elaine Madison, and one grandson, Cody Flanagan, 8 brothers, and 3 sisters. Cremation services were entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

