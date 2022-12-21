Obituary: Flanagan, Cecil Ray

Cecil Ray Flanagan Obit
Cecil Ray Flanagan Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cecil Ray Flanagan, 93, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 17, 2022.

He was born in Cairo, WV August 15, 1929, a son of the late Herbert L. Flanagan and Mable (Windom) Flanagan.

Cecil retired from Kaiser Aluminum with 32 years of service and was a Korean war veteran.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the farm in Ritchie Co. Cecil had a good sense of humor and had an answer for everything.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Annabelle Flanagan of Parkersburg; two sons Lendal Flanagan (Kelly) of Belleville WV, and Darrell Flanagan (Tonya) of Washington, WV; 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and one son in law Richard Madison.

In addition to Cecil’s parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Elaine Madison, and one grandson, Cody Flanagan, 8 brothers, and 3 sisters. Cremation services were entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport

Latest News

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders Obit
Obituary: Saunders, Merritt Pauline Leeson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Etter, Teresa Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sams, Angel Renee (Stephens)
Greta (Uldrich) Tichnell Obit
Obituary: Tichnell, Greta (Uldrich)