Obituary: Saunders, Merritt Pauline Leeson

Merritt Pauline Leeson Saunders, 96, of Vienna, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence.

She was born August 1, 1926, in Shinnston, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence N. and Laura J. Martin Leeson.

Merritt enjoyed sewing, crafting, and camping. She was an accomplished country cook.

She is survived by her daughter, Melba Jo Full (Gene) of Vienna; three sons, Ron Saunders (Sandy) of Miamisburg, OH; Rick Saunders (Loretta) of Vienna; and Randy Saunders (Susie) of Williamstown; and many grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Merritt was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Saunders, Jr; sisters, Janet Statler and Janice Robinson; and her brothers, Robert Leeson and John Leeson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasants Memorial Estates, Belmont, WV. Visitation will be from 11 am – 1 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.

