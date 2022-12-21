Obituary: Tichnell, Greta (Uldrich)

Greta (Uldrich) Tichnell, age 99, of Pennsboro, WV, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of 69 years of the late Paul Tichnell.  Greta was the daughter of James L. Uldrich and Delta (Stout) Uldrich. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School. Mrs. Tichnell was a member of the Mount Olivet Church and, along with her family, attended God’s Glory Church. Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, baking, working puzzles, reading her Bible, and attending Church with her family.

Surviving are children, Harold (Leroy) Tichnell (Pamela), Mamie McDonald (Roger), Sandra Tichnell, Janet Ross (Roger), Linda Bailey (Steven Hank), Judith Vincent (Gale), Loretta Perrine, Donald Tichnell (Linda), Doris Jones (Rodney), Donna Cox, and Shirley Brown (Jack); nineteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and one brother Gail Uldrich of Goshen, IN.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, were three sons, Paul Eugene Tichnell, Frankie L. Tichnell, and Bernard Tichnell; two sisters and seven brothers.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Tim Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in the Owl Hill Cemetery near Elizabeth, WV.  Visitation will occur Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service.  Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

