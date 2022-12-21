Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission in 2023

The Parkersburg Art Center will have free admission for 2023.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center is now free admission due to a donation from WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday. Before, admission was $2.

The donation will allow the art center to provide free admission throughout all of 2023.

The art center’s managing director Jessie Siefert is excited to get rid of any barriers to accessing art.

“I think it’s very important because we want to be your community art center. We don’t want it to be something that’s intimidating to people. We want everyone to get to experience and enjoy art because art improves your life,” she said.

The art center has five gallery spaces and 15 to 20 rotating exhibits. The art center will be closed from December 23rd through the second of January.

