Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his involvement in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County.(Zach Shrivers)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia.

The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according to the court documents.

One is for a speeding ticket, and the other client-involved citations are for DUI and driving under a suspended license.

Raber is charged with violating misconduct rules for lawyers for representing that the Magistrate Court could dismiss cases in exchange for the clients contributing to the Slow Down for the Holidays program.

A hearing is set for April 5th on the charges.

According to Wood County Schools Communication Coordinator Michael Erb, “there will be no changes” in the board concerning President Raber.

Pleasants County Prosecutor Brian Carr and Assistant Prosecutor Paul Marteney have denied allegations against them regarding their involvement in the Slow Down for the Holidays program.

They were both charged in October of 2021 with violating rules of professional conduct by the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board.

You can read our previous coverage here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

