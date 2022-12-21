Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, has pled guilty to a federal gun crime Monday, December 19, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of West Virginia.

Shields was arrested on November 22, 2021, following a search of his residence, where officers found a semi-automatic pistol.

Due to his prior felony convictions for trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Washington County, Ohio, in 2014, Shields was not permitted to possess a firearm. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

His record includes 16 misdemeanors and 17 felony convictions, and faces a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

Shields is scheduled to be sentenced on march 16, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Horsley was booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a police...
One person dead in Gallia County after horse and buggy crash

Latest News

Parkersburg attorney Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary...
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg attorney facing charges from WV lawyer disciplinary board
ODOT prepares for a winter storm heading to the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP News @ 6 - ODOT prepares for winter storm heading to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
WTAP News @ 11 - Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
Knights of Columbus is hosting its Christmas Feast. You can still sign up.
WTAP News @ 11 - How to apply for the Knights of Columbus' Christmas Feast
Marietta Salvation Army began its distribution process for its Angel Tree Program
WTAP News @ 11 - Marietta Salvation Army begins distribution of donations made to its Angel Tree Program