Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tytus Lamaar Shields, 34, has pled guilty to a federal gun crime Monday, December 19, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of West Virginia.

Shields was arrested on November 22, 2021, following a search of his residence, where officers found a semi-automatic pistol.

Due to his prior felony convictions for trafficking in drugs and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity in Washington County, Ohio, in 2014, Shields was not permitted to possess a firearm. He was on parole at the time of his arrest.

His record includes 16 misdemeanors and 17 felony convictions, and faces a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

Shields is scheduled to be sentenced on march 16, 2023.

