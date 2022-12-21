Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-77 South Wednesday morning claimed a life, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139, close to the Ripley exit.

Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment.

Only one lane of I-77 South is currently open.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

