Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash along I-77 South Wednesday morning claimed a life, according to 911 dispatchers.
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139, close to the Ripley exit.
Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer rolled over an embankment.
Only one lane of I-77 South is currently open.
