Student Athlete of the Week: Madison Hiener

WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

Madison Hiener, a senior at Waterford High School, is this week’s Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

Madison plays for the Lady Wildcats basketball team, while also taking classes at Washington State Community College, where she will graduate this spring, as well as from Waterford High School.

Madison helped Waterford win the Division IV girls basketball championship in Ohio, and this year, as a senior, she hopes to lead them to a repeat.

