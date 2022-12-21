Update in Josh Wilson murder case

Suspect was arrested in July and released on bond in November
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.(Staci Wilson)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson.

Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family.

Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th.

Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case.

They said Jean is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was set for him at $85,000 and according to the records of J. Reuben long detention center

.Jean has posted that bond. Records show it was posted in early November.

Staci Wilson said she thinks the bond was set too low.

Wilson went to the bond hearing and made a statement asking the court for no bond to be given to Jean.

Wilson said she has to travel to the area for things related to the case often and is scared knowing that Jean is out.

”I don’t even like going, but I have to go because I’m not going to stop fighting for my husband, and he deserves that. I’m still going to fight for the death penalty or life in prison is what I’m fighting for. I mean, I don’t know if it’s going to happen but I’m not going to give up.”

Officials said there is no trial date set at this time and Jean does not have any co-defendants.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
The community held a candle-lit vigil to raise awareness about a missing woman.
“This is what community is.” Locals hold vigil for missing woman
Gretchen Fleming vigil held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Gretchen Fleming vigil to be held at Parkersburg City Park band pavilion
Kasson and Kyair Thomass were abducted when they were left inside a 2010 Honda Accord.
Amber Alert still active for 5-month-old Ohio boy; twin brother found at airport

Latest News

New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
W. Va. DNR
W. Va. natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77