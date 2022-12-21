Update in Josh Wilson murder case

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Last week we spoke with the widow of late Josh Wilson.

Wilson was murdered while in Myrtle Beach vacationing with his family.

Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th.

Wtap spoke with Horry County officials working on Jean’s case.

They said Jean is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Bond was set for him at $85,000 and according to the records of J. Reuben long detention center

.Jean has posted that bond. Records show it was posted in early November.

Staci Wilson said she thinks the bond was set too low.

Wilson went to the bond hearing and made a statement asking the court for no bond to be given to Jean.

Wilson said she has to travel to the area for things related to the case often and is scared knowing that Jean is out.

”I don’t even like going, but I have to go because I’m not going to stop fighting for my husband, and he deserves that. I’m still going to fight for the death penalty or life in prison is what I’m fighting for. I mean, I don’t know if it’s going to happen but I’m not going to give up.”

Officials said there is no trial date set at this time and Jean does not have any co-defendants.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.