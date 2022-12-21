W. Va. natural resources officers get $6,000 pay raises

W. Va. DNR
W. Va. DNR(none)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Division of Natural Resources police officers will receive an immediate $6,000 pay raise.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday.

Funding for the raises will come from a special revenue account. DNR police officers are responsible for enforcing game and fishing laws and rules relating to littering, forestry, state parks, environmental and solid waste, pleasure boating and whitewater rafting.

They also patrol the Hatfield-McCoy Trails system, assist other law enforcement agencies and first responders and oversee the state’s hunter education and boating safety education programs.

