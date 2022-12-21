Wood County Board of Education meets in regular session

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Board of Education met at Kanawha Elementary School in regular session Tuesday night. Many topics were discussed.

An academic report on Kanawha Elementary School was one of the topics. Principal Matt Null celebrated the fact that students exceeded goals for English and math. He also clarified confusing data sets, saying that students in special education in grades three through five did in fact meet academic goals in English and math.

Chronic absenteeism was also discussed.

Wood County Schools’ Director of Attendance and Home Services Chris Rutherford said that Wood County Schools are on a watch list for chronic absenteeism, which he defined as students missing ten percent of the school year. He said that equates to two days a month. Rutherford added this is a nationwide issue. He told WTAP that the main reason Wood County is on the list is due to both excused and unexcused absences being counted.

The See Something Send Something app was also highlighted at the meeting. People can use it to report safety concerns, crimes, etcetera. It will be available on the Wood County Schools mobile app as well as school ipads come early January.

Multiple people were recognized for going above and beyond for students. For instance, one elementary school nurse was recognized for catching a student’s breathing issues and taking action fast enough to get the student to the hospital, which saved the student’s life.

Multiple other items were discussed.

