Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday.

Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement.

Drills will be held Thursday morning at Emerson Elementary, Martin Elementary and Parkersburg High School. Thursday afternoon’s drill will be at Summit Success Academy in south Parkersburg.

Residents may see increased activity from first responders throughout the day. Agencies and 911 responders have been made aware of the training. Residents do not need to call 911 during these drills.

The drills are designed to help prepare school employees and law enforcement for the possibility of an active shooter situation.

