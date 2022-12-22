Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom.

Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others.

With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in school and become more involved in her community.

She is putting her love of reading into action to help her get good grades.

“Just a love of learning, and a love of reading and understanding things that I did not understand at first, just wanting to challenge myself. That has really made me want to be the best I can be, have the highest grades just so that I know that I really understood the material, and I’m able to build upon it in the future,” said Pettit.

Her love of learning and reading was instilled in her at a young age thanks to her parents.

“Starting very young, they would read to me before bedtime and would really support me in my academics. They didn’t necessarily think that I needed to achieve high A’s or do a lot of extracurriculars, jobs, that sort of thing. I went off on my own, building on top of what they set down for me as a foundation,” said Pettit.

Even though her parents didn’t push her to be in a lot of extracurricular activities, Clara has found a way to fit several into her schedule.

She is the vice president in her school’s FFA chapter, president of Warren’s national honor society, volunteers at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, among several other activities.

“To me, I really enjoy these extracurricular activities because they really help me to bolster my character, including my communication skills, and skills that I will use for my future career. I’ve taken some of the knowledge that I’ve learned in school and have been able to apply it outside of school,” said Pettit.

Participating in all the activities has helped her grow as a person and says it can help others do the same.

“You really want to create opportunities for yourself. By having a good amount of knowledge and constantly learning, you’re creating more curiosity within yourself, and more questionings which leads to better opportunities,” said Pettit.

Clara is still applying to some schools but is planning on going for cognitive science or a related field to ultimately become a physician for a rural area like where she grew up.

