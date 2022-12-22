AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 5-month-old Kason Thomass was found safe in Indianapolis Thursday evening, according to CBS Columbus affiliate station WBNS.

Thomass was found Dec. 22, hours after police announced the woman wanted for kidnapping two five-month-old twins has been found and taken into custody.

Officials confirmed 24-year-old Nalah Tamiko Jackson, from Columbus, was arrested at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)

An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord with a temp tag number M965246, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street.

Columbus police release new photos in AMBER Alert case as search continues (Source: Columbus police)

The mother of the twins had left the car running with the boys inside, according to police, while she entered the store to pick up a Door Dash order.

Police said after entering the store, she turned around and the car was gone with the twins inside.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport, according to police.

Nalah Tamiko Jackson (Source: Columbus Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Columbus Police at 614-645-4701.

