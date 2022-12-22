Children and parents decorate cookies for Santa at Vienna Public Library

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at the Vienna Public Library, children had an exciting way to spend the afternoon on the first day of their Christmas break.

Youth Services Coordinator Tracey Spencerton led the group in decorating cookies for Santa in preparation for Christmas Eve. They also made reindeer food.

“We thought it would be fun to help the kids prepare for Christmas Eve by making cookies for Santa and reindeer food for the reindeer,” Spencerton said.

The children who attended the event were guided through stations where they could gather their supplies: cookies, icing, and sprinkles. With these tools, the kids could channel their energies into the confectionary arts.

The adults present were happy to help with some of the more precise aspects of the decorating process, cutting plastic bags into makeshift icing dispensers.

The event was fairly well attended, with 16 of the 20 who signed up present.

Spencer Simonton, the son of the Youth Services Coordinator and a discerning critic of these sorts of events, offered a sage summation of the cookie decorating experience. “It was fun,” he said. “My only complaint is, they’re a bit sloppy.”

