DeWine appoints Joseph Deters to fill Ohio Supreme Court seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Joseph Deters to serve on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters will be filling the vacancy created with Justice Sharon Kennedy taking the position of Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Kennedy won the seat during the general election.

Deters has served as Hamilton County Prosecutor with the distinction of being that county’s longest serving Prosecuting Attorney. He also served as Ohio’s 44th Treasurer of State.

Deters will be sworn in on January 7 to fill the unexpired term of Justice Kennedy and must run for election in 2024.

