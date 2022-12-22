DeWine appoints Joseph Deters to fill Ohio Supreme Court seat

Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court(The Ohio Channel)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Joseph Deters to serve on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Deters will be filling the vacancy created with Justice Sharon Kennedy taking the position of Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Kennedy won the seat during the general election.

Deters has served as Hamilton County Prosecutor with the distinction of being that county’s longest serving Prosecuting Attorney. He also served as Ohio’s 44th Treasurer of State.

Deters will be sworn in on January 7 to fill the unexpired term of Justice Kennedy and must run for election in 2024.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Winter Storm Update
Winter Storm Update: Thursday Afternoon
.
Marietta Rumpre Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
WTAP News @ Noon - Winter Storm Update
WTAP News @ Noon - Winter Storm Update
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound