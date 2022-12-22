Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Even though the main growing season is done, farmers are still busy preparing for winter.

They still have to take care of cattle and prepare their farms for winter.

WVUP Agriculture Department knows what farmers are getting ready to go through and are keeping farmers in their thoughts over the next few days with the dramatic change in weather.

Hannah Knotts with the agriculture department talked about how farmers prepare for winter weather.

“A good idea for your soil would be to add in a nutrient rich fertilizer before the first snowfall does it, that way you can hit the ground running and stay prepared. As far as equipment, like tractors and harvesters, you want to make sure those are cleaned up and stored in a nice dry area so the next time you’re ready to use them, they are ready to go.”

Knotts went on to say how farmers make sure their animals have shelter, fresh unfrozen water, and extra food if the animals need it.

