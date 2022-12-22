Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of assault on a elderly man and ended up arresting a father and son.

According to Captain William Stewart, on December 21 deputies were dispatched to a residence on Enterprise Road. Upon arriving Caleb Ellis was suspected of assault an elderly neighbor.

Caleb Ellis became physically resistant with deputies and was taken into custody. As that was happening, Charles Ellis, the father of Caleb, also became combative with deputies.

While deputies were trying to place father and son in custody, a dog began attacking one of the deputies. The dog bit the deputy twice before a taser was used to subdue the attacking dog. The dog was not harmed, but did let go of the deputy.

Caleb Ellis was charged with assault and resisting arrest. Charles Ellis was charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest.

