How to keep your pets safe in the winter weather

Winter pet safety
Winter pet safety(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

When you are preparing for the upcoming cold don’t forget about your pets.

The Humane Society of Parkersburg has several tips to keep your furry loved ones safe as we see this storm move through.

When preparing for snow, try to use ice melts instead of salt because salt can be damaging to your pets health.

Executive Director Gary McIntyre talked about keeping your pets safe in the freezing temperatures.

“You don’t want to leave an animal out there if you can avoid it. If you do choose to leave your animal outside, please make sure you’ve left them with shelter that’s lined with straw not blankets or pillows. Those things will freeze when they get water content in them, but straw will not. Make sure that they have water, which isn’t frozen, so you’re going to have a water heater in you’re bowl. Food available to them, and all of that should be out of the elements,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre went on to say that if your pet isn’t acting normal to get them looked at by a vet.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Children at the Vienna Public Library decorate cookies for Santa.
Children and parents decorate cookies for Santa at Vienna Public Library
Here are some tips on how to keep your home from being damaged by winter weather.
Tips on protecting your home from damage during winter weather
WVUP Ag. Dept. on winter farming
Even though it’s winter farmers are still busy
Mid-Ohio Valley Warming Stations
Warming Stations will open during the cold spell