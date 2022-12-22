Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls.

Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather.

Although the cruisers have specialty equipment, it will still impact the way law enforcement will be able to get to a call.

Woodyard says that because of this, other officers will be on standby in case of a high volume.

“Right, we always prepare to have, if needed, extra people called out. We’ll use a normal compliment. Unless we override our headlights unless we see we can’t keep up with the call status,” says Woodyard.

Woodyard also says that the department usually sees an increase in domestic violence calls and for welfare checks.

