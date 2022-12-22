J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish

J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parrish
J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parrish(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back.

The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.

The fellowship helped raised over $2 thousand for this Parish.

Saint Michael’s Parish pastor, Father John Gallagher says that he is appreciative for the group’s philanthropy.

“Well, it’s really vital. But it’s even more than just helping the community. It’s helping the people together. It’s a social event as anything else. Sometimes we only see some of these guys once per year. And it’s at the J-Dollar breakfast,” says Father Gallagher.

The Parish is also providing food supplies to the soup kitchen with its advent giving tree.

Father Gallagher says that he is thankful to all of those who donated food for this cause.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

Father and son arrested for assault, resisting arrest
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime
Parkersburg city building holiday closures
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures