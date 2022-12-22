J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back.

The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.

The fellowship helped raised over $2 thousand for this Parish.

Saint Michael’s Parish pastor, Father John Gallagher says that he is appreciative for the group’s philanthropy.

“Well, it’s really vital. But it’s even more than just helping the community. It’s helping the people together. It’s a social event as anything else. Sometimes we only see some of these guys once per year. And it’s at the J-Dollar breakfast,” says Father Gallagher.

The Parish is also providing food supplies to the soup kitchen with its advent giving tree.

Father Gallagher says that he is thankful to all of those who donated food for this cause.

