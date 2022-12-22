Marietta Rumpre Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
Friday service will be moved to Midnight
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) -
Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service.
The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday.
The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled for Friday morning in Marietta will begin at midnight going into Friday.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.