Marietta Rumpre Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm

Friday service will be moved to Midnight
.
.(KAUZ)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) -

Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service.

The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday.

The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled for Friday morning in Marietta will begin at midnight going into Friday.

