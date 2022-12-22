Marietta Rumpre Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) -

Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service.

The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday.

The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled for Friday morning in Marietta will begin at midnight going into Friday.

