Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht.

Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served in the U. S. Air Force.  Employed by B. F. Goodrich Plant for 37 years, retiring in 1985.   Member of the Civil Defense Corps, member of Marietta Bible Center Church.  Active in Tai-Chi and enjoyed traveling.

On June 1, 1949, in Gulfport, Mississippi, he married Velma Leona Schau who preceded him in death on March 17, 2020.

Ross is survived by three daughters: Nina Berga of Harrisville, WV, Angela (Danny) Burt of Marietta, Sheila Wunderlich of Dallas, TX; nine grandchildren:  Brandy (Mark) Hiener, Brad (DeAnna) Burt, Brett (Joanna) Burt, Shawn (Juanita) Berga, Michael Berga, Steven (Corinne) Berga, Sheri Harmon, Tyler (Adriana) Wunderlich, Cory (Laura) Winters; nine great grandchildren:  Abigail Hiener, Aaron Heiner, Austin (Coleen) Burt, Camryn Burt, Weston Burt, Addison Berga, Danielle Berga, Matthew Berga and Keira Winters.  He is also survived by his sister Lea Mae Powell of Texas and brother-in-law Dewey Schau and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Thelma (Frank) Schau and Clara (Robert) Smith; brothers, Richard (Ruth) Abicht and Orville Abicht, brother-in-law George W. Powell, Jr., sister-in-law Hazel (Schau) McElfresh and son-in-law Steven Berga.

Private entombment was held in East Lawn Memorial Park.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home assisted with arrangements and messages of sympathy may be sent at Lankfordfh.com

