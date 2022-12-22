Obituary: Bell, Dorothy

Dorothy B. Bell, 78, of Palestine, WV, was called home Tuesday, December 20, 2022. She is lovingly remembered by her husband John Bell; her daughter Lesa (Kevin) Biles; her grandchildren Edward (Lisa) Summers, Amber (Jim) Perry, Joshua (Rufinia ) Summers, Jennifer L’Minggio, Jeslyn Summers and many great-grandchildren.

Dorothy, born December 10, 1944, was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was best known for her kindness and loving heart. She won many 1st place ribbons for her quilts and was a member of the CEO’s Quilting Club. She worked for 25 years at Robert’s Store in Elizabeth and retired from the Wirt County Board of Education. There are not enough words to fully describe her compassion or the blessing she was to so many people’s lives.

She will be met in heaven by her parents Ephie and Susie Cyrus -Newsome; her sister Ruby Watts and her children Jimmy, Faith, Danny, April and Ruth Williams. Although going home was always her dream, she will be truly missed by every life she touched.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at K or P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. The family would like to thank Hospice for their help and guidance and to Matheny Whited Funeral Home for assisting with the arrangements.

