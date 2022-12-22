Obituary: DeBerry, Marie Nicole

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022
Marie Nicole DeBerry, 39, of Parkersburg passed away / at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 27, 1983 in Parkersburg, daughter of Terry Lynn Sims Day of Parkersburg and the late Dennis Ray DeBerry. She was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #697 and enjoyed physical fitness, especially weight lifting.

In addition to her mother, Marie is survived by a daughter, Dessiree Sartor and a son, Jessie E. Sartor both of Parkersburg; a brother, Nicholas Day of Parkersburg; an uncle, Jeff Sims of Belpre; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jessie DeBerry.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be 1-4 pm, Tuesday December 27, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sartor family.

