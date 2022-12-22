Obituary: Hufford, James Bruce

James Bruce Hufford, a devoted father and husband, passed away on December 20, 2022 at CCMH at the age of 55.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Lois Hufford; his wife, Christine Hufford; and his three daughters, Caitlyn, Brianne and Hayley Hufford. He is predeceased by his father, James “Jim” Hufford; and brother-in-law, Mark Piko.

Bruce was born on December 19, 1967 to James and Lois Hufford. He graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1986. On February 22, 1997, Bruce married the love of his life, Chris Hufford. On April 12, 2000 and April 15, 2003, his daughters were born.

Bruce was a devoted stay at home dad for the last 9 years after being hospitalized at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He went to skating parties, school lunches, school parties, and anything else the girls wanted him to attend. He loved to do things with his daughters such as fishing at City Park and the Belleville Dam, going to festivals and going to Disney. Within the last few years, sitting on the couch watching tv with his dog, Parker was the absolute favorite for him. During his youth, he enjoyed hunting and fishing in Elkins WV, going out with friends, and getting into any trouble he could. Bruce was a past president of the Parkersburg Area Jaycees, the WV Jaycees and the WV JCI Senate as well as holding other offices throughout his time in these organizations. His passions were volunteering, helping people and having a little fun while doing it.

Bruce was a kind hearted man, who seemed to never meet a stranger. He was a proud family man and everyone knew it by the way he talked about his family and posted on Facebook. There was never a time that family wasn’t the most important thing to him. Bruce left this earth with his wife and daughter, Caitlyn by his side.

A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, December 26, with visitation from 1-2 pm and a memorial service at 2 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the Hufford family is requesting donations be made to WV JCI Senate, Memo: Lost Senator Program. Donations can be mailed to WV JCI Senate, c/o EJ Miller, 81 Mozart Road, Wheeling, WV 26003. This was something very close to Bruce’s heart.

