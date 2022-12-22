Obituary: Porter, Robin

Robin Lynn Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV.

In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by two daughters, Ashley and Vanessa; one sister, Stephanie (Dewayne) Collins of Vienna; and one brother, Robert Rule.

There will be no public services at this time.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV.

