Obituary: Porter, Robin

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robin Lynn  Porter, 52, of Sand Fork, WV formerly of Parkersburg died December 20, 2022 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center.

She was born on December 1, 1970 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of Stephen  Carolyn Sue Rule of St. Marys, WV.

In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by two daughters, Ashley and Vanessa; one sister, Stephanie (Dewayne) Collins of Vienna; and one brother, Robert Rule.

There will be no public services at this time.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Clarksburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

