Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures

Parkersburg city building holiday closures
Parkersburg city building holiday closures(Sarah Coleman)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th.

The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th.

That is according to a press release sent out by the city.

That same release states that New Years will be observed on January 2nd.

The City Building will be closed at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 30th and will open for normal business at 8A.M. on Tuesday January 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox