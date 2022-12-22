Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th.
The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th.
That is according to a press release sent out by the city.
That same release states that New Years will be observed on January 2nd.
The City Building will be closed at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 30th and will open for normal business at 8A.M. on Tuesday January 3rd.
