Parkersburg city building holiday closures

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th.

The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th.

That is according to a press release sent out by the city.

That same release states that New Years will be observed on January 2nd.

The City Building will be closed at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 30th and will open for normal business at 8A.M. on Tuesday January 3rd.

