Parkersburg man sentenced for federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man has been sentenced to prison for a federal gun crime.

Joshua Dean Sprague was sentenced today to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release according to the court.

Sprague was previously convicted in 2004 for malicious assault on a correctional officer, escape from an institution, and aggravated robbery in Harrison County Circuit Court.

On May 4, Sprague was driving in Parkersburg when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Sprague fled from police to I77. At times Sprague reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour. Sprague continued his attempt to flee police off the interstate and onto Seventh Street and Fairview Avenue where he lost control, crashing into another vehicle with a mother and daughter in it. Sprague fled on foot, attempting to discard the firearm. Officers caught up with him and he was taken into custody.

