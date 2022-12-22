Sour Cream Cookies by Julia Maloney

By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This recipe was sent in by WTAP’s own Julia Maloney! This is her Grandmother’s favorite recipe and she has fond memories of making these cookies with her.

Ingredients (Cookies):

One 8oz sour cream container

2 cups of sugar

2 tsp. Vanilla

1 tsp of baking soda

1cup of shortening

3 eggs

2 tsp baking powder

5 cups of flour

Directions:

Mix together and refrigerate dough for two hours

Roll dough on floured board. Cut out cookies

Baked for 8 to 10 minutes on 350

Put dough on parchment paper

Ingredients (Icing):

Cool cookies and then mix together

2 cups of powdered sugar sifted

One small package of cream cheese

3/4 stick of butter

Directions:

Mix together and spread on cookies.

Makes seven dozen cookies

The cookies freeze well too

