MOV’s Holiday Cookbook - Sour Cream Cookies by Julia Maloney
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This recipe was sent in by WTAP’s own Julia Maloney! This is her Grandmother’s favorite recipe and she has fond memories of making these cookies with her.
Ingredients (Cookies):
One 8oz sour cream container
2 cups of sugar
2 tsp. Vanilla
1 tsp of baking soda
1cup of shortening
3 eggs
2 tsp baking powder
5 cups of flour
Directions:
Mix together and refrigerate dough for two hours
Roll dough on floured board. Cut out cookies
Baked for 8 to 10 minutes on 350
Put dough on parchment paper
Ingredients (Icing):
Cool cookies and then mix together
2 cups of powdered sugar sifted
One small package of cream cheese
3/4 stick of butter
Directions:
Mix together and spread on cookies.
Makes seven dozen cookies
The cookies freeze well too
