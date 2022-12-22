Tips on protecting your home from damage during winter weather

Here are some tips on how to keep your home from being damaged by winter weather.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There’s some winter weather headed our way so it’s important you protect the pipes in your home.

J. Bus Pipe, Plumbing, Heating, & Air LLC owner Jeromy Buskirk said he expects to be swarmed with calls starting Friday. To avoid having to make that call, he suggests making sure your crawl spaces and basements are completely sealed. You can also insulate your pipes with foam insulation or pink R13. Buskirk also suggests keeping your faucets dripping and, if you’re up at night, flushing your toilet every few hours.

If you live in a mobile home or the foundation of your house isn’t steady, Buskirk said stacking hay bales on the side of your house can keep wind from getting in certain areas.

Buskirk said not many storms worry him but the wind that may come with this one is a major concern.

“You got some cracks and crevices in your crawl space or anywhere like that you know it’s going to force itself into that crawl space and it’s going to be twice - three times as cold as it normally would,” he said.

In case your pipes burst, Buskirk recommends making sure you know where to find your main water shut-off valve.

Triple A also has some tips to further protect your home from damage.

They say to remove hoses from exterior faucets. Make sure that weather stripping around windows, doors, vents, etcetera is in good condition too. You can use caulk or insulation to seal cracks and other openings on exterior walls. Set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature too. Keeping bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open helps warm air circulate around pipes. Finally, make sure to close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when they’re not being used.

