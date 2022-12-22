Truck overturned on I-77 southbound

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 8:30 A.M. of a truck overturned in the shoulder of the road near mile marker 167 southbound.

Two occupants were in a silver GMC pickup truck and heading to Tennessee for holidays.

Sergeant Wetzel of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the driver stated he lost control due to the rainy weather.

The driver was taken to Camden Clark Hospital.

Wood county sheriff’s department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, St Josephs Ambulance Services, and a West Virginia State Trooper all responded to the scene.

As of 9:30 A.M. one lane was closed off to better clean the scene, but Sgt. Wetzel said it should open back up quickly.

Sergeant Wetzel reminded drivers to “be safe” in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.