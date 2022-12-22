Truck overturned on I-77 southbound

Driver told law enforcement he lost control due to the rain
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 8:30 A.M. of a truck overturned in the shoulder of the road near mile marker 167 southbound.

Two occupants were in a silver GMC pickup truck and heading to Tennessee for holidays.

Sergeant Wetzel of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said the driver stated he lost control due to the rainy weather.

The driver was taken to Camden Clark Hospital.

Wood county sheriff’s department, Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, St Josephs Ambulance Services, and a West Virginia State Trooper all responded to the scene.

As of 9:30 A.M. one lane was closed off to better clean the scene, but Sgt. Wetzel said it should open back up quickly.

Sergeant Wetzel reminded drivers to “be safe” in anticipation of the incoming winter storm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox

Latest News

God's Angel by John Kunze
Sen Manchin discusses the wide range of topics in End of Year press conference
Sen. Manchin holds end of year press conference
Sen Manchin discusses Electoral Count Act 1997
Academic Achiever Clara Pettit
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit