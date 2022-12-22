Warming Stations will open during the cold spell

Mid-Ohio Valley Warming Stations
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With the up coming cold spell several places are preparing to help others.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army is going to set up more cots to help, and Latrobe Street Mission will help as many people as possible.

The Marietta Armory and Life & Purpose Community Resource Center will be open during the day to help people.

Residents in Lowell should contact Fire Chief Josh Harris at 740 - 350 - 3302.

As of right now Belpre does not have anything open but will open the bingo hall if needed.

We will update this list as we get more information.

