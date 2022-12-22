Winter Storm Update: Thursday Afternoon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The winter storm continues to move across the country and will be impacting the Mid-Ohio Valley for Friday. Here is the latest timeline for this winter storm.

Thursday: On and off showers will continue to push through the region this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to stay in the Mid 40s with cloudy skies.

Early Friday Morning (1 AM to 5 AM): Rain will quickly transition to snow and the arctic front moves across the Mid-Ohio Valley. This batch of precipitation moving in will drop a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow. Temperatures will rapidly drop from the 40s down towards the teens and even single digits. Gusty winds will also follow from behind with gusts up to 40 to 50 mph. This will result in wind chill values dropping down to well below zero. Wind chills will range from -15 to -25.

Friday Morning (6 AM to 11 AM): With the rapid decrease in temperatures, this will result in flash freezing across roadways. Showers from Thursday will keep roadways damp and allow for black ice to quickly develop. Travel across the region and surrounding areas will be very hazardous. People should take it very slowly on the roadways if travel is necessary. Winds will continue to be gusty and will create blowing and drifting snow. Visibility could also be reduce due to the gusty winds and snow already on the ground.

Friday Afternoon (12 PM to 5 PM): The winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire at noon. Gusty winds are expected to continue and more cold air will still be moving in. Temperatures will not recover at all and all of us will continue to stay in the single digits and a few locations may drop below zero. Wind chill values will still range from -15 to -25 across the region. Flurries will still be possible.

Friday Night (6PM to 12 AM): Arctic air and gusty winds will still sweep across the Mid-Ohio Valley heading into the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. Most conditions will still persist, especially with the gusty winds.

Saturday: Conditions will slowly begin to improve. The wind advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 AM and the wind chill warning will be let go at 1 PM. Frigid temperatures and below 0 wind chills will stick around, but will be below wind chill warning criteria. A potential wind chill advisory will replace the warning for Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning.

