W.Va Division of Highways preparing for cold weekend ahead

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways is preparing as frigid temperatures and snowfall move into the state on Friday. The WVDOH will be on stand by to treat roadways for snow and ice.

The WVDOH says high traffic areas like highways and interstates will be treated first. They add that they will adjust to what ever conditions mother nature throws at them.

“We make adjustments with our trucks as far as what type of application rates we use with our material or if we use a different mix and make necessary adjustments. Afterwards we’re experiencing a severe drop in temperature which will cause an issue with the effectiveness of the salt,” said Joe Pack, Chief Engineer of District Operations.

Pack says that even though the temperature will decrease the effectiveness of the salt, they will still continue treating or plowing roadways during the storm.

The WVDOH says there are approximately 1,080 SRIC trucks mounted with snow-fighting equipment around the state belonging to the WVDOH. They say over the past two winter seasons, WVDOH crews have used an average of 250,000 tons of salt and 1.3 million gallons of de-icing liquid (salt brine) to clear the roads.

For the latest updates and information on travel conditions throughout West Virginia, visit wv.511.org

