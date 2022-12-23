Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineman killed while restoring power from winter storm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm.

The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative serves over 18,821 consumers in parts of Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Ross, Scioto, and Vinton counties.

The full statement from its Facebook page can be found below.

According to its Facebook page, the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative confirmed one of its lineman was killed while working to restore power following the winter storm. (Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.