Employee killed while confronting shoplifter taking ammunition, authorities say

Authorities in Tennessee say a store employee has died while trying to stop a shoplifter. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey, Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLS, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Tennessee authorities say a store employee has died in a robbery Thursday morning.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Rural King retail store regarding a shooting at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a man was attempting to take ammunition and other items from the store when an employee intervened.

WVLT reports the alleged shoplifter and employee got into a struggle with the suspect shooting and killing the worker.

Authorities said the suspected shooter took off from the scene after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the employee who died but said he was 23 years old.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said deputies are continuing their search for the suspect involved.

Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly...
Authorities released this image of the suspected shoplifter involved in Thursday's deadly shooting. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County BOE President Justin Raber (left) is facing charges from the Lawyer Disciplinary...
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
New Ohio Senate Bill 288 could impact many at both the State and Local Level
Ohio Legislature passes sweeping Criminal Justice Reform Bill
The crash happened around 7:00 a.m. near mile marker 139.
Concrete truck driver dies in rollover crash on I-77
Quentin Jean was arrested in connection to the murder on July 11th and is currently out on bond.
Update in Josh Wilson murder case
A truck flipped over on I-77 south near the Mineral Wells exit Thursday morning.
Truck overturned on I-77 southbound

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Holiday travel upended as forecasters warn of ‘bomb cyclone’
Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, writes song to honor the life of Danielle Church
WTAP News @ 6 - Your Good News: Local musician writes song to honor the life of Danielle Church
Children at the Vienna Public Library decorate cookies for Santa.
Children and parents decorate cookies for Santa at Vienna Public Library
Rep. Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means committee, discusses the IRS failures to...
Trump’s taxes: House OKs bill on IRS audits of presidents